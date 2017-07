ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — A driver in Missouri ended up losing control and driving off a hill, landing on top of a house.

Firefighters said the driver was speeding when they hit a pole and knocked over a stop sign before going off the hill and landing on the house’s roof.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critial condition.

