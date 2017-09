BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line E branch is stopped between Brigham Circle and Heath Street due an auto accident near Mission Park.

The MBTA is encouraging commuters to use the Route 39 bus as an alternate route.

#MBTA #GreenLine E branch: Suspension btwn Brigham & Heath due to an auto accident near Mission Park. Use Rte 39 bus https://t.co/Dpm08MNUbd pic.twitter.com/HXS0HgChnD — MBTA (@MBTA) September 14, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)