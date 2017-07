BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a Dorchester 7-Eleven, Saturday night. The crash happened on Morrissey Boulevard.

No one was injured in the incident.

The store’s front windows and glass doors were shattered.

The store is now closed.

