Car crashes into bank in Melrose, causes gas leak

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a bank on Main Street in Melrose Wednesday morning, causing a gas leak, officials said.

Police and fire officials responded to the East Savings Bank at 108 Main Street and found a car that had crashed into the building.

The vehicle reportedly struck a gas meter. Crews are working to secure the scene.

Police urge motorist to avoid the area of Main Street near Sylvan Street and Banks Place.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

