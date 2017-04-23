Car crashes into Brockton Dunkin’ Donuts

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts in Brockton on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials responded around noon to the coffee shop at North Pearl Street and Oak Street.

Crews found a vehicle that had crashed into the front of the building.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt. The cause of the crash is not known.

No additional details were immediately available.

