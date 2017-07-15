BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A car in Burlington went on a crash course, Saturday morning.

Police say a car drove right through a liquor store while a clerk was behind the counter. The incident happened around 10 a.m.

The driver barreled over the burn and hit the store front. The crash left behind a large mess inside of the store.

No injuries were reported.

The driver is not facing any charges.

