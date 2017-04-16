Car crashes into construction site following police pursuit in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) – A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Salem, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Police say the driver was having trouble staying in his lane back in Pelham. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver would not stop.

The car crashed into a construction site.

The driver was injured, but is expected to survive. Police said he will be facing charges.

