Car crashes into Council on Aging building in Carver

CARVER, MA (WHDH) - Carver Police are responding to a crash after receiving several calls about incidents in the town.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls just after 9:30 a.m. about a minivan that struck a guardrail , then fled the scene on Tremont Street.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be passed out before coming to and leaving the scene.

Officers say they saw a gray Honday Odyssey speeding and passing other cars in an unsafe manner. That car eventually crashed into a 2009 Nissan Rogue, then into the Council on Aging building at 48 Lakeview Street.

Police say the van had lost control at an intersection before crashing into the buildilng.

The drivers of both cars were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building received damage both inside and outside the facility but was deemed safe to occupy. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say they are still investigating the crash but no charges have been announced.

