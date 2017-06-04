Car crashes into ER waiting room at Newton-Wellesley Hospital

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two elderly women were injured after their car crashed through the window of the pediatric waiting area of the emergency room at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton.

Hospital officials said the one of the women was trying to park in a handicapped space while bringing her friend to the hospital. The car’s gas pedal apparently got stuck and the car smashed through the window.

Hospital officials said the waiting area was empty at the time and no one was injured. The two women, both in their 80s, are being evaluated and are expected to be OK.

