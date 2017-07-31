Car crashes into fire hydrant, flooding busy Dorchester street

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a fire hydrant Monday afternoon in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, completely flooding a section Morrissey Boulevard.

Crews responded to the 900 block of Morissey Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. The road will be closed until further notice.

Video from Sky7 showed an SUV submerged in a large body of water and a sinkhole that had formed in the road.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is not clear.

Stay with WHDH for more updates on the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)