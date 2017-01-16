Car crashes into house in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on the scene late Monday night after a car crashed into a house in Lynn.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Chestnut Street. Neighbors told 7News the car slammed into the house and shifted its foundation.

The airbags deployed in the car but it is unknown how many people were inside or if anyone was injured.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more information on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)