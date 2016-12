WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A car splashed into an icy pond in Westwood on Monday.

Crews rushed to rescue a woman from the freezing cold water.

She was taken to a hospital, but police say she is going to be OK.

A crew is on the way to the scene; stay with 7News as the story develops.

Car into Buckmaster Pond. Surrounding roadways cleared soon. Driver & sole occupant xported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries. — Westwood PD (@WestwoodPD) December 26, 2016

