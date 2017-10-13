LYNNFIELD, MA (WHDH) — A car crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Lynnfield early Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle traveled along Route 1 North before slamming into the back of the cruiser.

The state trooper inside the cruiser is okay.

A passenger in the other car was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

