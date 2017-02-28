ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a nail salon in Acton on Tuesday. The crash happened at Acton Nails and Spa on Great Road.

The owner of the salon told 7News the driver was one of his workers, who was dropping off his wife to work.

The driver told the owner he didn’t realize he was stepping on the gas; he meant to put on the breaks.

No one was injured, according to the owner.

