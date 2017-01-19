Car crashes into reservoir in Norton

170119_norton_car_into_reservoir

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials are working to retrieve a car that crashed into a reservoir in Norton.

The incident happened just before noon on Thursday on Smith Street.

Norton Police and Fire crews are on the scene. Sky7 captured images of a tow truck attempting to pull the vehicle out of the water.

So far there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News with updates as they become available.

