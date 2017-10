REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashes into a home in Revere.

Witnesses said the vehicle hit a guard rail and went airborne before hitting the roof of the home and landing in the bushes.

The car sustained heavy damage, while the home received minor damages.

