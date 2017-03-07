CANTERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Seven people have been treated at the hospital after a car collided head-on with a school bus in Canterbury.

Connecticut State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Cadillac sedan driven by 30-year-old Justin Rice apparently crossed the center line and struck the oncoming bus, which was carrying 34 students headed to Norwich Technical High School and Griswold High School.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital as a precaution. At least five students and the bus driver reported minor injuries.

Rice had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He wasn’t able to give a statement at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The incidents closed Route 14 and Route 169 in both directions.

