BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A crash in Braintree left one person hurt.

The car crashed into a shopping center sign on Tuesday afternoon.

The front end was mangled, and the brick bottom of the sign was destroyed.

The incident happened at the Shaws Shopping Center on Pearl Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of crash is still under investigation.

