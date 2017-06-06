Car crashes into swimming pool in Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ (WHDH) –A driver crashed a car through a wall and into a backyard pool in Arizona on Monday.

The incident happened at a home in Scottsdale.

Fire officials say that the driver, an elderly man, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is expected to be okay.

Homeowners were inside at the time of the crash but were not hurt.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

