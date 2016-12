ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a tree in Arlington overnight on Tuesday, according to Arlington officials.

The crash happened at Crosby Street sometime before 2 a.m.

Arlington Police said there were no injuries from the crash, but the car and tree received minor damages.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Stay with 7News for updates.

