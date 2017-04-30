Car crashes into utility pole in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash in Andover after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Officials say the incident happened overnight near Greenwood Street.

The crash took down power lines, and the car reportedly burst into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but there is no word yet on the extend of that driver’s injuries.

There’s no initial word yet on what caused the crash.

