CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials in Chelsea responded after a car crashed into a utility pole Saturday night.

The crash happened on Chestnut Street.

Police say power lines were also taken down in the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)