Car crashes into water in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - An investigation continues Saturday night, after a car crashed into the water in Winthrop.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m, near the Winthrop Yacht Club on Shirley Street.

Police say the driver was able to get himself out of the car through the window. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

It’s not the first this has happened; another car had to be towed out of the water off of Shirley Street in October. Firefighters say those two people were able to free themselves after the car landed in the water.

Photos show a crane removing the badly damaged car from the water.

