Car crashes into Wellesley home, lands in basement

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A driver in Wellesley Saturday night crashed through the garage of a home and barreled into the basement.

Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to Maurice Road and Ivy Road for a report of a car into a home.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Crews are checking to see if the home is structurally sound.

