WHITMAN, Mass. (WHDH) — An SUV crashed into a building in Whitman on Friday night.

The crash happened on Bedford Street. Officials said the driver crashed into the Whitman Animal Hospital.

Only minor injuries were reported and police said none of the animals were hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

