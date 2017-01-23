Car crashes into Worcester house

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A SUV went off the road and slammed into the side of a house in Worcester on Monday night.

The crash happened on Eliot Street at around 9 p.m. Police said the people inside the house were on the other side of the house at the time and were not injured.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously injured. It is not known if other people were in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

