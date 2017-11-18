DRACUT, Mass. (WHDH) – A Dracut convenience store was left smashed to pieces after a car came crashing through the front window. The destructive drive left behind a great amount of damage.

Crews were hard at work Saturday, trying to board up the glass storefront left by the car just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Security video from the Dracut Center convenience store shows a blue sedan making a right turn into the parking lot, continuing past the parking space and driving straight through the storefront.

The storeowner said the driver was a middle-aged woman who allegedly hit the gas instead of the brake.

It’s an expensive mistake, the owner said most of his profits come from lottery ticket sales.

The store remained closed Saturday night while crews worked to clean up the mess and board up the front of the store.

