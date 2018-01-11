Car crashes through front of building in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed Thursday afternoon through the front of building in Waltham.

Video from Sky7 showed a minivan that slammed through a glass facade at Reservoir Woods on Winter Street.

It appears as if the van came to a stop in the building’s lobby.

Fire and emergency crews have responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

