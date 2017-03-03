2 taken to hospital after car crashes through supermarket in Dedham

DEDHAM (WHDH) - A motorist slammed through the front of supermarket in Dedham on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Star Market on Providence Highway for a report of a car into a building.

Photos from the scene show a car that came to a rest near a table of baked goods.

Crews are working to remove the car from the store.

Two people were taking to the hospital, officials said. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

