Car crashes through home, lands in kitchen in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A car in North Attleboro crashed into a home Thursday night.

This happening around 10 p.m. on Elm Street.

Crews worked overnight to remove the vehicle.

Officials say the car went off a rock wall and through the back of the house landing in the kitchen.

Fire fighters had to get the driver out through the back of the car.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash. Fortunately they were in the front of the house and were not injured.

The car was eventually pulled out and taken away.

