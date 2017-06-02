Car crashes through home, lands in kitchen

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A car in North Attleborough crashed into a home Thursday night, coming to a rest in a man’s kitchen.

Emergency crews responded around 10 p.m. to Elm Street for a report a car that had slammed into a home.

Officials say the car went over a rock wall and through the back of the house before landing in the kitchen.

“I went running into the kitchen area and all I could see were headlights blinding me. There was smoke everywhere,” Russell Simpson said.

Fire fighters had to pull the driver out through the back of the car. Crews worked overnight to remove the vehicle.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

