Car crashes through storefronts in Natick

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Two storefronts in downtown Natick were left with gaping holes after a white car plowed through them, Sunday afternoon.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the heavily damaged car was in the middle of North Main Street.

Paramedics took the woman behind the wheel to the hospital.

Splintered wood and shards of glass littered the sidewalk and the road as the landlord and business owners came outside to look at the damage.

“I think in terms of product most of our stuff, cards were on the other wall, table in the middle appears to be intact, so that’s good. I mean there’s a few things there, but I’m more concerned about opening again, than product too. Product is replaceable, just need some place to sell it,” said Robert Burkey, whose wife’s stationary store was among the two boarding up after the wild wreck.

The building inspector said the building is structurally sound.

Police have not said what caused the woman to lose control.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)