Car crashes twice into Kappy’s liquor store in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) — A car crashed through the front of a liquor store in Peabody twice Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits on Andover Street. Security video showed the car smash through the store’s front windows before backing and smashing through again, two minutes later.

Police said an 83-year-old man was behind the wheel. He told police that his foot got caught under the brake pedal.

The driver was taken to Lahey Clinic with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Police said they have not issued him a citation at this time. No one in the store was injured.

