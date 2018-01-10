Car crushed by ice falling from New York building

As warmer weather makes it way through the Northeast, ice and snow are starting to melt — and residents have to be careful when it comes crashing down.

A car in New York was crushed when a chunk of ice fell from a building Tuesday.

Witnesses say the snow and ice came down the side of the 21-story building and landed directly on the back of a parked car.

Nobody was inside the vehicle at the time, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Building owners were reminded to secure their properties from hazardous conditions.

