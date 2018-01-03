Car crushed under tractor-trailer truck in crash on I-290

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A motorist was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 290 in Auburn.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the westbound side of the highway and found a car crushed under a truck’s trailer.

Remarkably, police say the motorist suffered only minor injuries.

Part of the highway was closed for a portion of the afternoon.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

