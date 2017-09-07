Car disconnects from Commuter Rail train during evening commute

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A coach car on a Commuter Rail train managed to disconnect during the evening commute Wednesday, getting left behind.

The car detached itself from the 175 train heading to Newburyport. By the time the train stopped, the coach car was about a football field’s length away. Nobody was on the coach car at the time.

“They did not notify us of that at all,” said passenger Margot Walthall. “They said there was some kind of mechanical problem.”

Walthall said the train was diverted to Lynn and everyone evacuated.

Keolis, the company that operates the Commuter rail, said they are not sure why the car detached itself.

“This is an exceptionally unusual incident and is under investigation by the Keolis and MBTA safety departments, including detailed inspections of the trainset involved and track to determine the root cause,” Keolis said in a statement.

Keolis said they have enough cars to replace the detached one and this should not impact service.

