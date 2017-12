NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials responded to a home in Newton after a car drove into it.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Newtonville Avenue.

Police said the car drove over the lawn before hitting the home.

Both the house and car sustained serious damage.

There is no word on any injuries.

