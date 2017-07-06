Car found, suspects still on the run after woman assaulted in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say a vehicle connected to the assault and robbery of a woman in Hyde Park has been recovered, but the suspects are still on the run.

Police say officers responded to a report of a robbery on Beaver Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The caller reported a woman was assaulted and robbed by four suspects, who reportedly entered her home through the window.

The woman said the four men held her at gunpoint, assaulted her, then forced her into her vehicle and drove her to an ATM. She was reportedly forced to take out cash, then was dropped off on Harvard Ave.

According to the report, two men got into a white Honda with smoke coming from the car. The other two men fled in the woman’s vehicle, a blue Kia Soul with Mass. registration 3VH745.

Boston Police say that Kia Soul was located Thursday afternoon in on Alexander Street in Roxbury, but the search for the suspects is still ongoing at this time.

The victim was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her face.

Officers are searching for both vehicles and the four suspects, described as black and Hispanic or Cape Verdean men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

