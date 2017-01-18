Car gets crushed, pinned under tanker on NH highway

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire man escaped a serious crash Wednesday morning without injury after his car became pinned under a tanker truck on Route 101 in Hampton.

Daniel Decoteau, 34, of Milford, was traveling east in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and slid into a tanker truck, state police said.

Police said both drivers then crashed into a concrete jersey barrier, pinning and crushing Decoteau’s Honda Civic.

Decoteau was not injured in the crash. Police said he was able to climb out of his car through the passenger window.

The truck driver, 53-year-old Aquiles Martinez, of Somerville, suffered minor injuries.

The tanker was empty at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

