YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A car fire on the cape.

Firefighters in Yarmouth had a tricky time putting out the flames earlier this morning at The Hampton Inn.

Gasoline leaked from the car and began running down the street.

The owner of the car is staying at the hotel.

Both the fire and police departments are investigating.

