LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lynn battled a car fire in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

Officials say it happened on Western Avenue, just a few feet from a gas station.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

