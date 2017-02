QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A car was up in flames on the expressway in Quincy yesterday afternoon near East Milton Square.

Smoke was billowing from the windows of the car as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

