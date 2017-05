WESTMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - An SUV went up in flames Saturday afternoon along Route 2 in Westminster.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded around 3 p.m. to the blaze on the westbound side of the highway near exit 25.

The highway was temporary closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

