WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Hot wheels in Worcester.

A car went up in flames in the parking lot of the 99 restaurant.

Firefighters responded Wednesday evening.

No one was hurt.

The car was totaled.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

