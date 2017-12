BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a car hit a home in Mattapan.

Investigators said the car hit the front porch of the home on Cummins Highway Thursday night.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

