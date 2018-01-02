Car hit by truck, dragged down street in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A motorist in Framingham recently captured a video that has since gone viral, which shows a large truck crashing into a car and dragging it through a busy intersection in the city.

“I was just thinking, God help, save us from this,” Natividad Rivera said. “It was hard to even look at the truck next to me, pinning me like that.”

Rivera, who was behind the wheel of the car that was struck, admitted that she made a late decision to turn left from the right lane. When that decision left her staring at the truck’s bumper, she looked the other way.

“I looked over at my sister and tried to hold her arm and said ‘we’re going to be ok.’ That’s when the truck stopped,” Rivera said.

Larry Chroek captured the heart-stopping moments on cellphone video. He planned to snap a photo of the car and truck too close together, but kept rolling as things went from bad to worse.

“I thought that the Corolla was going to go under,” Chroek said. “The truck had no problem pushing the little Corolla down the street.”

Police said Rivera was in the truck driver’s blind spot and that he stopped when he realized what was happening.

Despite the crumbled up Corolla, neither Rivera or her sister were injured.

“I feel lucky and thank God,” Rivera said.

Rivera said she purchased the Corolla last month as a birthday gift to herself.

Police used the incident to remind drivers that trucks sometimes have trouble spotting smaller cars.

