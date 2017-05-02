Car hits gas line, forces evacuations at Chelsea apartment

CHELSEA (WHDH) - More than 100 people were evacuated from an apartment building in Chelsea Tuesday night after a car struck a natural gas line.

The crash happened on Webster Avenue in Chelsea. Officials said the building was evacuated due to concerns about an explosion from the broken gas line.

Twenty minutes later, gas was shut off to the building and residents were let back in except for about four apartments right above the gas line. The apartments had elevated gas readings and had to be aired out before people were let back in.

Officials said the driver of the car refused medical treatment.

