WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash with another car Monday night in West Bridgewater.

The crash happened on route 106, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Police are not commenting on the extent of any injuries to the police officer or the driver.

Stay with 7News for more on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)