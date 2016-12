WORCESTER (WHDH) - Several people were injured after a car crashed into a school bus in Worcester Thursday morning.

Police said an elderly woman drove through a red light and hit a car, which caused the car that was struck to crash into a school bus.

The children on the school bus were not hurt, but four other people suffered minor injuries.

