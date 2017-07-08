Car in Rochester, NH hits telephone pole and causes it to snap

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Rochester Police say a car ran into a pole causing it to snap at 12 Winter Street at 1:02 am on Saturday.

The driver of the Audi S6, Nigel Reed, 40, of Dover, NH, hit the pole after veering off the road.

There was one passenger in the car, 24-year-old Maria Umbarita Fuentes of Dover, New Hampshire.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities say they towed the car and determined that the pole needs to be replaced.

Officials say distracted driving may have been the cause of the accident.

Contact the Rochester Police Department with any information regarding the crash.

